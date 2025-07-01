Liv Morgan's reaction to Roxanne Perez replacing her in WWE won't be taken, says veteran (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan got replaced as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion on last night's RAW, with Roxanne Perez taking her place as Raquel Rodriguez's partner. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the same, noting that he does not see the company capitalizing on the incident.
Morgan suffered a shoulder injury during her match against Kairi Sane a few weeks ago and is set to be out of action for the foreseeable future. While many wondered what would happen to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, Finn Balor proposed to Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce to let Roxanne Perez replace the injured star. The proposal was accepted by the two general managers. However, they added a Fatal Four-Way title defense for Perez and Rodriguez at Evolution 2025.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that WWE can build on the segment by interviewing Liv Morgan from her home. However, the wrestling veteran does not see the company doing it.
"Again, I am asking a very simple question. Yeah, the writing was on the wall. My granddaughter just turned three, and she could have told you where this was going. But now, would it not be logical to go to Liv’s location next week and get her response to that? Doesn’t that make all the sense in the world? You really think they would do that? No!" he said. [From 29:59 onwards]
WWE had been teasing a storyline between Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez over the last several weeks. However, fans will have to wait for the blowoff, as the former Women's World Champion is currently sidelined due to a shoulder injury.
