Liv Morgan officially stripped of WWE championship on RAW - replacement named

Liv Morgan is no longer a WWE champion. The star has finally been stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championship as of this week's episode of RAW.

Morgan has been unable to participate in the show for a while now, as she suffered a freak injury in a match against Kairi Sane. She was falling and landed badly on her elbow, which ended up leading to a dislocated shoulder. She will be missing a few months of action, as she needs surgery as well. Roxanne Perez is stepping up in Morgan's absence.

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce have been working for a few weeks to determine the next steps for the Women's Tag Team Championship following Liv Morgan's injury. Tonight, they confirmed that she was stripped of the title. Raquel Rodriguez, though, has retained it.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh approached the two General Managers to ask them to let Raquel retain the title for the work she has done, and they said that Roxanne Perez could step in as Liv's replacement as champion.

Perez will have to defend the title with Rodriguez, as they will face women's teams from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT in a Fatal Four-Way Women's Tag Team match at Evolution. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan has remained silent on the matter.

