WWE locker room was divided when John Cena feuded with top star; his friends "were extremely upset"

A massive feud involving John Cena and a major WWE name left the locker room divided. Cena recently opened up about his lengthy feud with The Rock, with the duo battling it out at WrestleMania 28 in 2012.

After The Rock cost Cena his WWE Title match against The Miz at WrestleMania 27, the two megastars agreed to a match at next year's 'Mania. The year-long build-up to the match saw both Cena and The Great One taking shots at each other. They also teamed up at Survivor Series 2011 and won a tag team match against The Miz and R-Truth.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, John Cena revealed that his feud with The Rock had massive effects on the locker room. Here's what he said:

"A few days before this, we began to put this puzzle together and I think that's when Dwayne finally realized that I'm not in it to take anyone's spot, I'm just trying to do good business," Cena stated. "For a year, I went on television saying 'There's no effing way you can win,' and we divided our locker room; man, my best friends were extremely upset about what was going on... If we had worked together, I don't know how great it could've been; like, it could've been so much better." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

The Rock and John Cena's feud was far from over in 2012

After the duo's 'Mania encounter in 2012, which The Rock won, they had another match a year later at WrestleMania 29. This time, The Rock was the WWE Champion, a title he had won from CM Punk at Royal Rumble 2013.

The blockbuster rematch ended with John Cena defeating The Rock and making the score 1-1 in the process. The two stars then hugged it out to a loud ovation from the fans in attendance.

