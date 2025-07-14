IYO SKY to leave WWE RAW & return at SummerSlam 2025 with a major change? Exploring the possibility

IYO SKY's WWE Women’s World Championship reign ended at 132 days at the Evolution Premium Live Event, where The Genius of the Sky locked horns with Rhea Ripley in a rematch. The bout ended in chaos as Naomi cashed her Money in the Bank briefcase at the end and pinned already-shattered SKY to be crowned the new champion.
Following her controversial loss, IYO SKY appeared heartbroken as she was seen shedding tears in the ring after the match ended.
After the devastating loss, in a shocking twist, IYO may walk away from Monday Night RAW and go on a much-needed break. This seems plausible as she has had a packed schedule for well over a year now.
The Genius of the Sky could then return with a new heel persona and join Friday Night SmackDown instead and chase the gold on the blue brand. She could even start a feud against Giulia for the Women’s United States Championship. In case she returns on RAW, she could get a rematch for the title when she comes back, or in another twist, go after the Women's Intercontinental Championship.
That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet
IYO SKY could reunite with her old WWE faction
Aside from possibly switching the brands, IYO SKY could re-join forces with Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) to reform Damage CTRL on Monday Night RAW.
Asuka and Kairi have already begun working together. The Kabuki Warriors wrestled as a tag team at Evolution 2025 in the Four-Way Women’s Tag Team Match for the women’s tag titles. However, they fell short, and The Judgment Day (Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez) retained the gold.
With all the buzz and anticipation attached to her name, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team may have in store for the former Women’s World Champion heading towards closer to WWE SummerSlam 2025.
