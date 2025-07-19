3 Signs Cody Rhodes is turning heel and joining The Rock at WWE SummerSlam 2025

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown ended with a bang as the contract was signed for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at SummerSlam 2025 for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Surprisingly, the American Nightmare added the Street Fight stipulation, raising the stakes for the much-anticipated contest.Interestingly, fans saw Cody Rhodes showcasing his ruthless side, which experts have been pointing out, indicating his heelish tendencies. This was first evident during his King of the Ring bout against his mentor, Randy Orton, where he didn’t hesitate to use the exposed turnbuckle to win.Moreover, Cody attacked John Cena, and the two exchanged blows at ringside. Rhodes forcefully made him sign the contract, which has solidified the claims even more.In this listicle, we look at three signs that Cody Rhodes is turning heel and joining The Rock at WWE SummerSlam 2025.#3. Cody Rhodes wearing The Rock’s glasses and watchThe American Nightmare is always well-dressed, wearing fancy suits when he is not competing in the ring, and often gains praise for presenting himself well as the top babyface of the Stamford-based promotion.However, the latest episode of the blue brand saw Cody Rhodes wearing the glasses that The Rock wore at the kick-off edition of RAW on Netflix. Moreover, he was also wearing the Rolex watch that he gave the Final Boss before he left after Mania XL.#2. The American Nightmare has gone ruthlessOn Friday Night SmackDown, Cody Rhodes vowed he won’t back down this time against John Cena and walked the talk, showcasing his ruthless side after he laid Cena out in the middle of the ring. He struck Cena with the undisputed title and put him through the table as he made him sign the contract.Additionally, he even mentioned The Rock in his promo by telling him he didn’t flinch in front of the Final Boss, hinting at his potential heel turn and the Brahma Bull’s probable involvement.#1. John Cena needs to turn babyface again in WWEThe Last Real Champion is nearing the end of his retirement tour, with limited dates remaining on his schedule. John Cena may turn babyface, as many fans want to see him retire as a good guy that he has been throughout his WWE stint.Rhodes turning heel, joining forces with The Rock, could be the breaking the ice moment for Cena, who could turn babyface and go against The Final Boss and the American Nightmare and retire as a good guy after losing a career vs. title bout.