3 Signs Cody Rhodes is turning heel and joining The Rock at WWE SummerSlam 2025

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 19, 2025 08:27 GMT
Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena SummerSlam 2025! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena SummerSlam 2025! (Credits: WWE.com)

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown ended with a bang as the contract was signed for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at SummerSlam 2025 for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Surprisingly, the American Nightmare added the Street Fight stipulation, raising the stakes for the much-anticipated contest.

Ad

Interestingly, fans saw Cody Rhodes showcasing his ruthless side, which experts have been pointing out, indicating his heelish tendencies. This was first evident during his King of the Ring bout against his mentor, Randy Orton, where he didn’t hesitate to use the exposed turnbuckle to win.

Moreover, Cody attacked John Cena, and the two exchanged blows at ringside. Rhodes forcefully made him sign the contract, which has solidified the claims even more.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

In this listicle, we look at three signs that Cody Rhodes is turning heel and joining The Rock at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

#3. Cody Rhodes wearing The Rock’s glasses and watch

The American Nightmare is always well-dressed, wearing fancy suits when he is not competing in the ring, and often gains praise for presenting himself well as the top babyface of the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

However, the latest episode of the blue brand saw Cody Rhodes wearing the glasses that The Rock wore at the kick-off edition of RAW on Netflix. Moreover, he was also wearing the Rolex watch that he gave the Final Boss before he left after Mania XL.

#2. The American Nightmare has gone ruthless

On Friday Night SmackDown, Cody Rhodes vowed he won’t back down this time against John Cena and walked the talk, showcasing his ruthless side after he laid Cena out in the middle of the ring. He struck Cena with the undisputed title and put him through the table as he made him sign the contract.

Ad

Additionally, he even mentioned The Rock in his promo by telling him he didn’t flinch in front of the Final Boss, hinting at his potential heel turn and the Brahma Bull’s probable involvement.

#1. John Cena needs to turn babyface again in WWE

The Last Real Champion is nearing the end of his retirement tour, with limited dates remaining on his schedule. John Cena may turn babyface, as many fans want to see him retire as a good guy that he has been throughout his WWE stint.

Rhodes turning heel, joining forces with The Rock, could be the breaking the ice moment for Cena, who could turn babyface and go against The Final Boss and the American Nightmare and retire as a good guy after losing a career vs. title bout.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications