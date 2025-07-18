Best wishes to WWE Superstar Finn Balor

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 18, 2025 19:08 GMT
Best wishes to the Judgment Day member! (image via WWE)
Best wishes to The Judgment Day member! (image via WWE.com)

Finn Balor appears to have taken the role of the leader of The Judgment Day after Liv Morgan's recent injury, and it seems that he could now be considered a veteran in WWE.

Balor has been in and out of storylines in WWE over the past decade, but nine years ago today, he kicked off his main roster career when he was drafted to RAW on July 19, 2016.

Balor was able to win his first match against Roman Reigns on RAW, which later led to him facing Seth Rollins to crown the first-ever Universal Champion at SummerSlam the following month.

Balor was injured in that match, and despite winning it to become the inaugural Universal Champion, the shoulder injury meant that he had to be sidelined for several months and forced to relinquish the title the following night on RAW.

Sadly, Balor has never been able to climb his way back up to the main event picture in WWE, but he is currently seen as one of their biggest draws as a member of The Judgment Day.

Finn Balor is the only remaining member of The OG Judgment Day

It's been an incredible few years for Finn Balor since aligning with Edge, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest in The Judgment Day in June 2022. The group, however, kicked The Rated R Superstar out and later recruited Dominik Mysterio at Clash at the Castle 2022. However, before Mysterio joined, the four OG members had already established the theme of the faction.

In the years that have followed, Carlito has come and gone, Balor introduced JD McDonagh into the group, Ripley and Priest were betrayed and kicked out.

At present, the group consists of Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, JD McDonagh, and Roxanne Perez. Morgan is sidelined with a shoulder injury and is no longer active with the faction.

