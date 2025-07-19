Best wishes to WWE Superstar Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross has been gaining massive popularity with the WWE Universe lately. While the character he plays is a heel on Monday Night RAW, he receives a babyface reaction each time he pops up on screen. In spite of not being in any substantial storyline, his hype has not gone down and is only increasing with each passing week.It's a special day for the former two-time NXT Champion, as he celebrates his 40th birthday today. Born in New York, Kross made his pro wrestling debut in 2015 at GFW and lost his debut bout against Bobby Roode. He had an impactful career in various promotions like AAA, Lucha Underground, Impact Wrestling, and more.He signed his first contract with WWE in 2020 and was paired with his now wife Scarlett Bordeaux on the NXT brand. Kross had a remarkable run on the developmental brand where he became a two-time NXT Champion.However, his main roster move didn’t sit well with the audience as his character was altered, and he ended up being released in 2022. Interestingly, both Karrion and Scarlett returned the same year in August and look set to get a massive push soon, as the couple have emerged as major attractions on the main roster.Today, on July 19, 1985, the star was born and is celebrating his 40th birthday.Former WWE employee calls Karrion Kross a ‘bonafide star’While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s The Wrestling Outlaws with host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE Superstar EC3, former WWE head writer Vince Russo heaped praise upon Kross and his performances of late.Russo expressed that despite no creative support, the former two-time NXT Champion was getting himself over and called him a real bona fide star.&quot;They are giving Karrion Kross nothing,&quot; Russo said. &quot;Zero, bro. Nothing. And he is going out there and getting himself over, so I don't wanna hear it, bro. Yes, creative has to assist you, but a real bonafide star is going to get themselves over.&quot; [6:45 - 7:05]It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Karrion Kross in the coming weeks, as he is quickly gaining popularity among fans.