"They are giving Karrion Kross nothing" – WWE veteran on RAW star's appeal (Exclusive)

Karrion Kross has received a large amount of fan support in recent months despite being booked as a bad guy on WWE RAW. Vince Russo, the company's head writer in the late 1990s, recently gave his thoughts on the 39-year-old's connection with the audience.

On June 28, Kross lost to Sami Zayn at Night of Champions in his first one-on-one premium live event match since 2022. Nine days later, the former Final Testament leader attacked the Canadian with a steel pipe on the July 7 episode of RAW.

Russo appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3. Discussing Kross' situation, the 64-year-old praised the two-time NXT Champion for gaining popularity without the creative team's help.

"They are giving Karrion Kross nothing," Russo said. "Zero, bro. Nothing. And he is going out there and getting himself over, so I don't wanna hear it, bro. Yes, creative has to assist you, but a real bonafide star is going to get themselves over." [6:45 – 7:05]

Watch the video above to hear Russo's honest reaction after WWE producer Shane Helms criticized him on social media.

Vince Russo compares Karrion Kross and Shane Helms

In 1999, Vince Russo worked as a WCW writer when Shane Helms joined forces with Evan Karagias and Shannon Moore in the 3 Count faction. Two years later, the former Cruiserweight Champion joined WWE and later became known as The Hurricane.

While Russo applauds Karrion Kross for making fans care about him, he believes Helms needed writers' support to become relevant in the wrestling business:

"What if I never did anything with Shane Helms? Bro, they would have just hired you in the WWE? They wouldn't have even known who you were, bro." [6:06 – 6:16]

In the same episode, Russo explained why he has a strained relationship with a WWE creative team member.

