WWE veteran addresses strained relationship with Bruce Prichard (Exclusive)

Bruce Prichard has worked for WWE for a combined 28 years since joining the company for the first time in 1987. In an exclusive video, Vince Russo opened up about his contrasting experiences working with the creative team member.

Ad

Russo was WWE's co-head writer alongside Ed Ferrara in the late 1990s. At the time, Prichard also worked for the company as a commentator, on-screen character, and Vince McMahon's right-hand man behind the scenes.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3 that Prichard hurt his career by politicking backstage:

"Everybody knows Bruce is one of the most political players in the game. Me and Bruce were supposed to be friends. I mean, our families spent time together, but politically Bruce did some things that I'll never forget, and he really tried to hurt me and damage my career." [8:19 – 8:38]

Ad

Trending

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Russo's response after Shane Helms criticized his involvement in the WCW Bash at the Beach 2000 controversy.

Why Vince Russo does not hold a grudge against Bruce Prichard

During WWE's popular Attitude Era, Bruce Prichard helped Vince Russo by showing him how to produce backstage segments.

Although Russo had personal issues with Prichard, he always appreciated how the 62-year-old treated him during their early days working together:

Ad

"Every time I bring Bruce Prichard up, you know what's the first thing I say, Chris? He was the first guy that mentored me. With my history and Bruce and the bad things that he did to me politically, he was the first guy that took me out on vignettes, and I watched Bruce produce from the sidelines. I don't forget people that helped me get there, ever." [8:39 – 9:05]

Ad

Russo also explained why he recently blocked a WWE producer after a heated social media exchange.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.