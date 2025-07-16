Vince Russo explains why he blocked WWE producer (Exclusive)

Vince Russo played a key role in the WCW Bash at the Beach 2000 incident involving Hulk Hogan and Jeff Jarrett. In an exclusive video, the former WCW writer addressed why a recent interaction about the controversy led to him blocking Shane Helms on X.

Jarrett allowed Hogan to pin him and win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in one of the most talked-about finishes in wrestling history. After the match, Russo's scathing promo resulted in The Hulkster filing a real-life lawsuit against him.

Helms, a WCW talent at the time, wrote on X on July 9 that the moment was "embarrassing" and "s**ked a**." The current WWE producer's remarks angered Russo, who gave his side of the story on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3:

"Meanwhile, bro, yeah, it s**ked so much that people are talking about it 25 years after the fact. That's how much it s**ked. And then it's [Shane Helms' response], 'Have a good day.' I wrote back, 'Bro, is that your mic drop?' Like, literally, is, 'Have a good day,' your mic drop? I don't know if I'll ever be able to recover from that. I probably won't. And from that point on, I blocked Shane Helms. Bro, you're an a**!" he said. [3:01–3:26]

Vince Russo's theory on why wrestlers criticize him

In a recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, AEW's Christopher Daniels said he "bu*ted heads creatively" with Vince Russo in TNA. He also accused the veteran writer of telling him to stop wearing jackets to the ring.

Russo believes that wrestlers such as Daniels and Shane Helms speak negatively about him to increase their popularity among fans.

"We're in a business where it's all about the pop, so what are Chris Daniels and what are [sic] Shane Helms looking for? They're looking for the pop from the marks. Okay, bro, so you're looking for a pop from the marks, and you think I'm just gonna sit here with my thumb up my a**. No, bro, I'm gonna make a fool out of you. There was no reason for Shane Helms to comment at all rather than to get over with the marks that he's a part of. Period. End of story." [9:09–9:39]

In the same episode, Russo elaborated on why Helms was wrong to mock his Bash at the Beach 2000 decision publicly.

