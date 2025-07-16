Vince Russo blasts Shane Helms: "Bro, grow the F up" (Exclusive)

Shane Helms wrestled for WCW from 1999 to 2001 before spending nine years in WWE. Vince Russo, a former writer for both companies, recently addressed his online back-and-forth with the 51-year-old.

On July 9, 2000, Jeff Jarrett allowed Hulk Hogan to pin him in a 79-second match at WCW Bash at the Beach after a backstage dispute about the finish. Russo cut a derogatory promo about Hogan after the match, leading The Hulkster to file a lawsuit against him. On the 25th anniversary of the incident, Helms wrote on X that the controversy was "embarrassing."

Russo joined host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3 on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws. He criticized Helms' X remark and reminded the current WWE producer that he gave him his big break in the 3 Count faction in WCW.

"Did anybody know who Shane Helms was before 3 Count?" Russo said. "Did anybody know who the dude was? I am so sick and tired of these freaking guys that I helped out, and then to get over with the marks and to get the pop from the marks, 'Oh, let's take a cheap shot at Vince Russo.' Bro, grow the F up. I'm so sick and tired of these guys. I'm certainly not gonna take any bulls**t from Shane Helms." [3:27 – 3:54]

Watch the video above to hear Russo's full rant about Helms' Bash at the Beach comment.

Vince Russo on the irony of Shane Helms' post

Excluding a seven-month spell in 2020, Shane Helms has worked for WWE as a backstage producer since 2019. The former Cruiserweight Champion also signed a Legends deal with the company in 2022.

Vince Russo is a long-time critic of the modern-day WWE product. According to the 64-year-old, Helms should not refer to one of his WCW segments as "embarrassing," given the current state of WWE.

"He's gonna talk about that being embarrassing when we watch a product every single week that he is a producer of that is absolutely horrible and unbelievable, and he's gonna call something that people 25 years ago still talk about 'embarrassing'?" Russo continued. "Okay, Shane, you know what you're talking about, bro." [3:54 – 4:19]

Helms' last WWE in-ring appearance took place in 2021. He lasted 30 seconds in the Men's Royal Rumble before being eliminated by Big E and Bobby Lashley.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws

