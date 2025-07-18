Roman Reigns has done it again, just 72 hours after WWE launched a new championship belt for him

Roman Reigns is back, bigger and better than ever. He's not only returned to dominate the ring but also the WWE Shop. The Head of the Table has done it again!
Reigns appeared on the RAW after Saturday Night's Main Event, coming to the aid of Jey Uso and CM Punk while handing out a receipt to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
Shortly after his return, the company gave him a new "OTC1" nickname and released its merchandise, including a new Undisputed Tribal Chief Championship belt as part of the collection.
The Original Tribal Chief was right when he called himself a "cash cow." His merchandise is currently the top-selling apparel on WWE Shop. His replica belt is also the best-selling item at $599.99, just 72 hours after the company launched it.
This isn't the first time he's accomplished something like this. He has been one of the top merchandise sellers for the Stamford-based promotion over the past decade.
Who will Roman Reigns face at WWE SummerSlam 2025?
Roman Reigns was all set to resume his long-standing rivalry with Seth Rollins before The Visionary's knee injury.
The creative may have to hold off on this rumored match until the former Shield member recovers from his injury.
The OG Bloodline leader is still scheduled for SummerSlam, and in fact, has two more RAW appearances lined up before The Biggest Party of the Summer.
After reuniting with Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW this past week, a tag team match featuring the OG Bloodline members against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed might happen at MetLife Stadium.
Fans have also been clamoring to see Breakker and Reigns face each other in a Spear vs. Spear battle.
Paul Heyman called Bron Breakker the "Next Big Dog" of WWE, a nickname that belonged to Roman Reigns before he adopted the Tribal Chief gimmick.
Will Triple H strike while the iron is hot? Only time will tell.
