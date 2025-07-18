Roman Reigns has done it again, just 72 hours after WWE launched a new championship belt for him

Roman Reigns is back, bigger and better than ever. He's not only returned to dominate the ring but also the WWE Shop. The Head of the Table has done it again!

Ad

Reigns appeared on the RAW after Saturday Night's Main Event, coming to the aid of Jey Uso and CM Punk while handing out a receipt to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Shortly after his return, the company gave him a new "OTC1" nickname and released its merchandise, including a new Undisputed Tribal Chief Championship belt as part of the collection.

The Original Tribal Chief was right when he called himself a "cash cow." His merchandise is currently the top-selling apparel on WWE Shop. His replica belt is also the best-selling item at $599.99, just 72 hours after the company launched it.

Ad

Trending

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Expand Tweet

Ad

This isn't the first time he's accomplished something like this. He has been one of the top merchandise sellers for the Stamford-based promotion over the past decade.

Who will Roman Reigns face at WWE SummerSlam 2025?

Roman Reigns was all set to resume his long-standing rivalry with Seth Rollins before The Visionary's knee injury.

The creative may have to hold off on this rumored match until the former Shield member recovers from his injury.

Ad

The OG Bloodline leader is still scheduled for SummerSlam, and in fact, has two more RAW appearances lined up before The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After reuniting with Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW this past week, a tag team match featuring the OG Bloodline members against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed might happen at MetLife Stadium.

Fans have also been clamoring to see Breakker and Reigns face each other in a Spear vs. Spear battle.

Paul Heyman called Bron Breakker the "Next Big Dog" of WWE, a nickname that belonged to Roman Reigns before he adopted the Tribal Chief gimmick.

Will Triple H strike while the iron is hot? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE