WWE officially introduces a brand new championship belt following Roman Reigns' return

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Jul 15, 2025 04:52 GMT
Roman Reigns (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Roman Reigns (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Roman Reigns is arguably WWE's biggest box office attraction today. The OTC returned with a new nickname on Monday Night RAW tonight. Not only that, but the company has also introduced a brand-new title belt as part of his new merchandise.

The Original Tribal Chief made his presence felt following the main event of RAW, which saw CM Punk beat Bron Breakker to earn himself a World Heavyweight Championship opportunity at SummerSlam.

With Seth Rollins absent, Breakker and Reed called the shots, handling Punk and Jey during the post-match shenanigans. However, the beatdown didn't last long as Roman Reigns came out to send the heels packing.

After the show went off the air, the company launched new "OTC1" merchandise and the Undisputed Tribal Chief Championship on the WWE shop.

You can check it out below:

According to WrestleVotes, WWE had plans to present this title to The Original Tribal Chief during his program with Solo Sikoa on Netflix. But the idea didn't come to fruition.

Nevertheless, fans can purchase the replica belt online for $600.

As for Reigns, he appears to have ignited a buzzworthy rivalry with Breakker and Reed ahead of SummerSlam this year. Is a tag team match on the cards, with a partner of the OTC's choosing? Only time will tell.

Sidharth Sachdeva

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
