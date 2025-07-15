BREAKING: Roman Reigns returns on WWE RAW & confirms new faction

In an incredible and unexpected moment on WWE RAW tonight, fans saw the return of the OTC, Roman Reigns, as he helped his cousin Jey Uso and another rival of his. This was his first appearance since RAW after WrestleMania 41. He also confirmed a brand-new alliance.

Ad

Fans haven't seen Roman Reigns since the shocking betrayal at WrestleMania 41 when Paul Heyman turned on him to align with Seth Rollins. After that, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed followed.

The main event of RAW this week saw CM Punk become the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship after winning the Gauntlet Match. The post-match attack by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed was halted momentarily by Jey Uso, but they got the better of him, too. As the beatdown went on, Roman Reigns returned and assisted Jey Uso and CM Punk, seemingly confirming a new faction.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

There were tensions at first as CM Punk and Reigns went to war at WrestleMania 41 and are anything but friends. However, it seems they might form a faction, or at least an alliance, on Monday Night RAW as the OTC looks to seek revenge on Seth Rollins, even when he's not there.

Expand Tweet

It was a huge moment to build up to as the Road to SummerSlam has officially begun.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!