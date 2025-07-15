BREAKING: Roman Reigns returns on WWE RAW & confirms new faction

In an incredible and unexpected moment on WWE RAW tonight, fans saw the return of the OTC, Roman Reigns, as he helped his cousin Jey Uso and another rival of his. This was his first appearance since RAW after WrestleMania 41. He also confirmed a brand-new alliance.
Fans haven't seen Roman Reigns since the shocking betrayal at WrestleMania 41 when Paul Heyman turned on him to align with Seth Rollins. After that, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed followed.
The main event of RAW this week saw CM Punk become the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship after winning the Gauntlet Match. The post-match attack by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed was halted momentarily by Jey Uso, but they got the better of him, too. As the beatdown went on, Roman Reigns returned and assisted Jey Uso and CM Punk, seemingly confirming a new faction.
There were tensions at first as CM Punk and Reigns went to war at WrestleMania 41 and are anything but friends. However, it seems they might form a faction, or at least an alliance, on Monday Night RAW as the OTC looks to seek revenge on Seth Rollins, even when he's not there.
It was a huge moment to build up to as the Road to SummerSlam has officially begun.
