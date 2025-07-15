Paul Heyman's immediate reaction to Roman Reigns' WWE return revealed

Roman Reigns is back in WWE with a vengeance. If there's anyone who should be quivering right now, it's Paul Heyman. His immediate reaction to The OTC's return has surfaced online.

Roman Reigns was rumored to be back in time for WWE SummerSlam this year. It turned out to be true tonight when he showed up shortly after CM Punk defeated Bron Breakker in a Gauntlet Match.

As soon as the match was over, Breakker and Bronson Reed launched a beatdown on Jey and Punk until Reigns returned to fend them off. The babyfaces stood tall in the end as the camera stopped rolling. Fans have since gone berserk on social media. SummerSlam is upon us, and the WWE Universe has been graced with the presence of the OG Bloodline leader.

With Seth Rollins out for the foreseeable future, Paul Heyman is left all alone. Yes, Breakker and Bronson are by his side, but the two clearly couldn't overpower the OTC. The Oracle looked visibly distraught and in shock after the "I Am Greatness" theme blared through the speakers on Monday Night RAW tonight. You can check out his reaction below:

After what went down on the show, it's almost a foregone conclusion that Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will be involved in a blockbuster program with Paul Heyman's group heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer.

