Roman Reigns reportedly behind recent WWE change

WWE made a slight change to Roman Reigns' presentation before bringing him back on television earlier this week. The OG Bloodline member was given a new moniker, as he was seen sporting the "OTC1" t-shirt upon his return on RAW.

The brainchild of the new nickname has now been revealed.

Roman Reigns picked up right where he left off, taking out Seth Rollins' stablemates after chaos erupted involving CM Punk and Jey Uso following a Gauntlet Match.

Although the Original Tribal Chief received a thunderous pop on his comeback, some fans online weren't too pleased with the idea of him going by the OTC1 nickname.

Responding to an X user, wrestling insider WrestleVotes noted that the new moniker was Roman Reigns' idea.

"Joe Anoa'i's idea."

What's next for Roman Reigns ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025?

Roman Reigns is seemingly back for good. The OG Bloodline member is currently advertised to appear on every episode of RAW leading up to The Biggest Party of The Summer in August.

Rumor has it that he was supposed to face Seth Rollins at the marquee show. But now that his former Shield brother is out of action for the foreseeable future, that match appears to be off the table.

That doesn't mean Reigns' feud with Heyman's group is over.

After what went down on RAW, fans could see the OG Bloodline members (Jey Uso and Roman Reigns) reunite once again to battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match at SummerSlam.

However, nothing is set in stone yet. A Spear vs. Spear battle between Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker could blow the roof off MetLife Stadium.

WWE SummerSlam is still a few weeks away, and it will be interesting to see how things unfold on Monday Night RAW. Will The Visionary be back in the fold? Only time will tell.

