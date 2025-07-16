Roman Reigns' next two WWE appearances confirmed

Roman Reigns' next two WWE appearances have been confirmed following his surprise return this past Monday night on RAW. The Original Tribal Chief returned after CM Punk won the Gauntlet match to earn a World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at WWE SummerSlam 2025 next month.

Ad

Following his return, Reigns is now being advertised for two upcoming episodes of the red brand. The Head of the Table is scheduled to be on the next two episodes of RAW, on July 21 in Houston and July 28 in Detroit.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Reigns attacked Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed following the Gauntlet match earlier this week on RAW. He planted Reed with a Samoan Drop and then delivered a Superman Punch to Breakker. Paul Heyman took to social media yesterday and suggested that Reigns "screwed up" with his actions during his return this past Monday night.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was not impressed by Roman Reigns' return on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns' return on this week's edition of RAW.

Ad

Paul Heyman betrayed Reigns and CM Punk in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 to help Seth Rollins emerge victorious in the Triple Threat match. Reigns tried to get revenge on the following episode of WWE RAW, but Bron Breakker took him out with a Spear. The 40-year-old then went on hiatus for a few months before his return on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed that he was not excited about the former champion's return. The legend noted that he was not sure what the issues were between Punk and Reigns anymore.

Ad

"Roman Reigns is back, and I'll be honest, I don't even know. What am I excited about that Reigns is back? Then they have the little thing in the ring with him and Punk. And I can't even remember is there heat between him and Punk? I swear, I don't even know what's going on anymore. I really, really don't." [1:54 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for Roman Reigns on the road to WWE SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.