Roman Reigns' next two WWE appearances confirmed

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jul 16, 2025 19:03 GMT
Reigns returned this past Monday night on RAW. [Image credits: Roman Reigns on Instagram/ WWE.com]
Reigns returned this past Monday night on RAW. [Image credits: Roman Reigns on Instagram/ WWE.com]

Roman Reigns' next two WWE appearances have been confirmed following his surprise return this past Monday night on RAW. The Original Tribal Chief returned after CM Punk won the Gauntlet match to earn a World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at WWE SummerSlam 2025 next month.

Ad

Following his return, Reigns is now being advertised for two upcoming episodes of the red brand. The Head of the Table is scheduled to be on the next two episodes of RAW, on July 21 in Houston and July 28 in Detroit.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reigns attacked Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed following the Gauntlet match earlier this week on RAW. He planted Reed with a Samoan Drop and then delivered a Superman Punch to Breakker. Paul Heyman took to social media yesterday and suggested that Reigns "screwed up" with his actions during his return this past Monday night.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was not impressed by Roman Reigns' return on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns' return on this week's edition of RAW.

Ad

Paul Heyman betrayed Reigns and CM Punk in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 to help Seth Rollins emerge victorious in the Triple Threat match. Reigns tried to get revenge on the following episode of WWE RAW, but Bron Breakker took him out with a Spear. The 40-year-old then went on hiatus for a few months before his return on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed that he was not excited about the former champion's return. The legend noted that he was not sure what the issues were between Punk and Reigns anymore.

Ad
"Roman Reigns is back, and I'll be honest, I don't even know. What am I excited about that Reigns is back? Then they have the little thing in the ring with him and Punk. And I can't even remember is there heat between him and Punk? I swear, I don't even know what's going on anymore. I really, really don't." [1:54 onwards]
Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for Roman Reigns on the road to WWE SummerSlam.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications