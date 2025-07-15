Roman Reigns’ shocking return fails to impress WWE veteran: "What am I excited about?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns' epic return to RAW. The megastar showed up during the final segment of the red brand.

This week's RAW featured a huge Gauntlet match to determine the number one contender for Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship. Bron Breakker had a solid start in the match, running through competitors like Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. However, CM Punk came out last and got the better of Bron. Breakker and Bronson Reed started a beatdown on Punk and Jey after the match. Just then, Roman made his shocking return to RAW and cleaned house.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo noted that Reigns had been gone so long that most casual fans even forgot his ongoing storyline. He noted Roman's tensions with Punk, commenting that he didn't even recall what the two megastars were beefing about.

"Roman Reigns is back, and I'll be honest, I don't even know. What am I excited about that Roman Reigns is back? Then they have the little thing in the ring with him and Punk. And I can't even remember is there heat between him and Punk? I swear, I don't even know what's going on anymore. I really, really don't." [1:54 onwards]

This is the first time since the RAW after WrestleMania that Roman has graced WWE TV. It will be interesting to see what the Original Tribal Chief has in mind in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam.

