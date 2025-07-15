Paul Heyman claims Roman Reigns "screwed up" with actions on WWE RAW

Paul Heyman reacted to Roman Reigns' surprising return on WWE RAW today on social media. Reigns returned following the Gauntlet Match last night on the red brand to attack Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

The company shared a video of Reigns' return on Instagram today and claimed that Paul Heyman knew he messed up during last night's edition of WWE RAW. Heyman betrayed Reigns at WrestleMania 41 by hitting him with a low blow, allowing Seth Rollins to emerge victorious.

The Hall of Famer reacted to the promotion's post on Instagram and suggested that it was Reigns who screwed up by attacking Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

"When you say 'he screwed up,' surely you mean @romanreigns screwed up. Thou shalt not antagonize @bronbreakkerwwe @bronsonishere and Your Humble Oracle when we are handling business! Lesson to be taught, I assure you. And that's not a prediction. That's a spoiler!" wrote Heyman.

You can check out the legend's comment in the image below:

Heyman reacts to Reigns' return [Image credit: WWE on Instagram]

Reigns had not been seen since he was attacked by Bron Breakker on the RAW following WrestleMania 41 before his surprise return last night.

Vince Russo comments on Roman Reigns' WWE return

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns' return last night on RAW.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo commented on the tension between Punk and Reigns during last night's episode of the red brand. The legend noted that there wasn't much of a storyline between Reigns and Punk for the two stars to have issues with each other.

"When Roman Reigns came in and he helps Jey up, then he goes over to Punk, I don’t even remember the Reigns-Punk history. I don’t remember it at all because it wasn’t a story. It all revolved around matches they had, and this and that and one match runs into the next. I’m like, 'What is the history between Reigns and Punk? I don’t even remember.'" [From 47:35 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Roman Reigns moving forward following his return on last night's RAW.

