WWE veteran comments on Roman Reigns helping former rival upon his return on RAW (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns made his much-awaited return to WWE on RAW, where he helped CM Punk and Jey Uso against Seth Rollins' faction. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the same during Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

The OTC had been on the sidelines since RAW after 'Mania, where he was taken out by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins. He made his return during last night's show, where he saved Jey Uso and CM Punk from the heel faction, which was without its leader.

Speaking about the segment, Vince Russo noted that he does not even remember the storyline between Roman Reigns and CM Punk, as it was not memorable.

"When Roman Reigns came in and he helps Jey up, then he goes over to Punk, I don’t even remember the Reigns-Punk history. I don’t remember it at all because it wasn’t a story. It all revolved around matches they had, and this and that and one match runs into the next. I’m like, what is the history between Reigns and Punk? I don’t even remember." [From 47:35 onwards]

Reigns is slated to be in action at WWE SummerSlam. Based on what happened on RAW, the OTC is likely to team up with Jey Uso to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

