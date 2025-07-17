WWE News Roundup - Former Universal Champion announces he's officially retired with a bad knee, Damian Priest dating rumors, Seth Rollins update

We are back with another stacked edition of WWE News Roundup. A former Universal Champion has considered himself retired from in-ring competition.

Ad

Damian Priest has been the talk of the wrestling town lately, sparking dating rumors with a fellow WWE Superstar. Are the rumors true? The former Judgment Day member has finally commented on it.

Meanwhile, we have an update on Seth Rollins' injury. Continue reading as we dive into the top stories of the day.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

#4. Cody Rhodes teases blockbuster WrestleMania program

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, Cody Rhodes opened up about a full-fledged rivalry with Randy Orton.

Ad

Trending

The American Nightmare admitted that the two have yet to scratch the surface despite their memorable match during the King of the Ring Tournament final.

The QB1 of WWE assured that the two former Legacy members are not done with each other and may rekindle their rivalry on the Road to WrestleMania.

"Randy and I have a lot of history. We could do a six-month program that leads to WrestleMania. There is a lot of meat on the bone. It was a different type of build here with the tournament, with a whole different set of stakes. I like the stakes of the tournament with the main event of SummerSlam on the line. I think we’ll get into our history down the road, too," he said.

Ad

As for now, Cody Rhodes has set his sights on capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship that he lost to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The stalwarts will meet each other again in the main event of SummerSlam this year.

#3. Damian Priest addresses dating rumors

WWE Superstars travel together on the road all the time, and it's quite common for them to end up becoming a couple.

Whether this is the case with Damian Priest and Lola Vice is unknown, but the two have sent fans into a frenzy on social media.

Ad

They were recently spotted together at the New York Yankees game, leaving fans wondering if they are romantically linked to each other.

Speaking on Fox5's Good Morning New York, The Archer of Infamy refused to confirm or deny when he was asked about the ongoing rumors.

He said:

"Wow, I don't know about all that. No comment. No comment!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Damian Priest is currently embroiled in a feud with Aleister Black on WWE SmackDown. A match between the two men seems to be on the cards for SummerSlam this year.

#2. Goldberg on whether he will wrestle again

Goldberg had a memorable outing at Saturday Night's Main Event XL, as he wrestled for the last time in his career.

Despite failing to knock The Ring General off his perch, Da Man managed to survive Gunther's onslaught for nearly 15 minutes.

Ad

After the match, the WCW icon bid an emotional goodbye to the WWE Universe to signal the end of his 28-year storied career.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Goldberg opened up about his retirement match and answered whether he is truly done as a wrestler.

"I had my retirement match. I have 91 people flying in from all around the world that were personal guests. I don’t know if I want to kickstart that again and say, ‘Guess what, I didn’t retire. I want to go one more time.’ You don’t plan stuff like that. In the world of professional wrestling, I guess you’re not retired until you’re dead. In principle, yeah, I’m retired," he said.

Ad

The former Universal Champion went on to reveal that he worked his last match with a bad knee and shoulder.

"To be able to get out of that match because [of] my knees, I got a bad knee. And everybody complains about, 'Oh, he's limping!' And man, it should be limping. I earned a limp. And if I gotta go in with shoulder pads, a helmet, and a knee brace on, I'm going in. But I'm going out like a warrior, right? So yeah, my knee's bad, [and] my shoulder's bad. But the stem cells allowed me to go in there and give it my best at whatever age that I am. And I could not have done it. There was no way I could have done it without them."

Ad

Goldberg has made it clear he has no interest in "lingering" anywhere around WWE following his retirement match.

However, Triple H may have found the next Goldberg.

#1. Seth Rollins provides an update on his WWE future

Seth Rollins seemingly hurt his surgically repaired knee once again when he wrestled LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL last weekend.

Since then, there have been conflicting reports regarding his injury situation, leaving fans wondering if this is all a work.

Ad

The Visionary put the rumors to rest when he was spotted on crutches, wearing a knee brace backstage at WWE Evolution. In a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Rollins revealed that his knee was a little too swollen to get an MRI on.

Though not confirmed, the former Shield member thinks he will be out of action for an extended period.

"When I landed, I felt my knee kind of pop and buckle. Then we got out of the match, and we moved forward. Monday, I was in Birmingham, Alabama, where our specialists are at. We tried to take a look at the knee," he said.

Ad

The Visionary continued:

"There was some imaging; it was a little too swollen, so we’re going to take another look, hopefully in a week or two here in LA. Try to get some sort of firm diagnosis, and then we can go from there. I am not a doctor; I only know my body and what I feel. And what I feel is that this is going to be me out for an extended period of time."

Ad

You can check out his full interview below:

This puts his SummerSlam status in serious jeopardy. Seth Rollins was rumored to face Roman Reigns at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE