Goldberg reveals that he suffered injury in retirement match

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg wrestled his last match last week at Saturday Night's Main Event. The veteran recently revealed he suffered an injury during the contest.

Da Man challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in his retirement match. The 58-year-old put forth a praiseworthy performance against The Ring General but failed to cross the line. The champion used a chokehold to secure a win via submission.

In a recent appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show, Goldberg was asked if he sustained any injury during the hard-fought battle, especially after going through the barricade. The former World Heavyweight Champion stated that he woke up to a swollen hand but was otherwise doing fine. The veteran noted that he could not have wrestled a match had he not undergone stem cell therapy.

"There is no way in hell I could have done that, Ariel, without going to get the stem cells. Absolutely no way. The body that I've lived with prior to that, it couldn't have accomplished it. So yeah, man, just, I woke up, and my hand was swollen. I don't know what happened. I think I might have gone through the, who knows? Who cares?" he said. [From 1:15:57 to 1:16:20]

The WWE legend noted he was glad to make it through the match despite his bad knees. He further stressed how the stem cell therapy helped him return for his retirement clash and give it his all.

"To be able to get out of that match because my knees, I got a bad knee. And everybody complains about, oh, he's limping. And man, it should be limping. I earned a limp. And if I gotta go in with shoulder pads, and a helmet, and a knee brace on, I'm going in. But I'm going out like a warrior, right? So yeah, my knee's bad, my shoulder's bad. But the stem cells allowed me to go in there and give it my best at whatever age that I am. And I could not have done it. There was no way I could have done it without them," he added. [From 1:16:21 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Goldberg's comments:

Wrestling veteran shares an intriguing take on Goldberg's retirement WWE match

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter made an interesting assessment about Gunther's win over Da Man.

Bill Apter insinuated that the involvement of Gage in the match could lead to something substantial for the WWE Hall of Famer's son down the line. However, the veteran noted that Gunther's trying to intimidate Goldberg and Gage with his opponent's knee brace made the 58-year-old look weak.

"It was tailored to Bill Goldberg. Did they have to have Gunther take off the leg gear, the leg brace of Goldberg, and intimidate him with him and intimidate his son? It leaves the door open for something with the son, of course. I just think it made Goldberg look a little too weak when they did that," he said.

You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:

While Da Man has bid adieu to WWE, Gunther is all set to defend his title against another popular star. He will put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against CM Punk at SummerSlam.

