Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter discussed Goldberg's booking in his final WWE match. The legend went out with a bang at Saturday Night's Main Event this week.
During the match, Gunther viciously took off the veteran's knee brace. The fighting even spilled outside the ring as the Ring General taunted the legend's son with the brace. Gage jumped the barricade and almost threw hands with Gunther before security personnel restrained him.
During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Apter questioned WWE's booking. He pointed out that Gunther taking off the veteran's knee brace made the legend look weak. However, the veteran wrestling journalist maintained that the Ring General's confrontation with Goldberg's son hinted at a bigger storyline for the future.
"It was tailored to Bill Goldberg. Did they have to have Gunther take off the leg gear, the leg brace of Goldberg, and intimidate him with him and intimidate his son? It leaves the door open for something with the son, of course. I just think it made Goldberg look a little too weak when they did that," Apter said. [From 13:07 onwards]
Gage and several of Goldberg's friends and family were with him after the match ended. The legendary wrestler thanked everyone in the arena for supporting him throughout his career as WWE cut the broadcast.
