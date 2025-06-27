Fans convinced Damian Priest is dating fellow WWE star: "They look so cute together," "Happy for you Damian"

WWE Superstar Damian Priest has come under the microscope following a social media post from one of his peers.

Ad

The Archer of Infamy attended a recent New York Yankees home game with NXT's Lola Vice. Her post on X/Twitter has prompted the WWE Universe to believe that Priest is in a romantic relationship with the former MMA fighter.

Of course, it isn't known if it actually is the case, with neither superstar confirming nor denying a relationship as of now. With that being said, @femalelockerroom on Instagram pointed out a number of signs from Lola Vice's post that they feel indicate a relationship between her and Damian Priest:

Ad

Trending

"Lola Vice & Damian Priest seemed to have hard launched their relationship 👀 The heart, it not being a WWE event …."

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Ad

Several fans commented on this and other Instagram posts of Priest and Vice. Most were happy for them, while others expressed shock. One user hilariously reacted with a GIF of Dolph Ziggler's "It should have been me" promo:

Images via @femalelockerroom and @wrestlingnewsco on Instagram

However, we cannot confirm for sure if they are together or not until official word comes out.

Ad

Damian Priest came up with the 'Mami' nickname for Rhea Ripley

While his relationship status isn't publicly confirmed, Damian Priest's friendship with Rhea Ripley has been well-documented. The former Women's World Champion has even credited him with coming up with "Mami" as her nickname.

Ripley spoke about it in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, stating that she was pushing to be called 'Papi' in WWE. Her pitch was rejected, and Priest suggested Mami as an alternative:

Ad

“No, I was trying to push the Papi agenda. And they were like, 'Yeah, we can’t do that.' And then Priest was like, ‘What about Mami?’ I was like, Okay, guess I’ll be Mami. I was really set on the Papi thing. I was like, I can be a little s**t stirrer, just be Papi this, Papi that. But they’re like, we just can’t go there. And I was like, 'Okay, I respect that.' Mami’s gonna grow on me, though," said Rhea Ripley.

Ad

That decision has proven to be fruitful, with Rhea Ripley reaching icon status as Mami. She and Damian Priest are collectively known as The Terror Twins, even briefly enjoying a run as tag team partners following their respective exits from The Judgment Day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divesh Merani Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.



Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product. Know More