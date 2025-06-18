5 Things you don't know about WWE's Lola Vice

With her fierce strikes, flashy footwork, and bold confidence, Lola Vice is making waves in NXT. A former Bellator MMA fighter turned rising WWE star, this Cuban-American athlete is quickly becoming a standout name in the wrestling world.

The Miami native is attracting attention both inside and outside the ring. She won the NXT Breakout Tournament in 2023, and at Spring Breakin' 2024 Week Two, the 26-year-old defeated veteran Natalya in an NXT Underground Match.

On that note, here are five things that you possibly don't know about Lola Vice:

#5. Her mother was pregnant with her during the time of her Black Belt Test

This is a truly one-of-a-kind and poetic detail about the beginnings of Lola Vice. Last year, The Latina of Vice City revealed on X that her mother was pregnant with her during the latter's black belt test in Taekwondo.

''My mom was pregnant with me during her black belt test. I love you, Mom; I'm making it for us! I will give you the world,'' she wrote.

This anecdote provides an explanation for her extraordinary athleticism as well as a fascinating look into the martial arts heritage of her family.

#4. She was scouted by WWE when she attended WrestleMania 38 as a fan

Many aspiring wrestlers dream of being discovered, and for Lola Vice, that dream became a reality in a rather organic way. She went to WrestleMania 38 as a fan in 2022 and took part in a WWE tryout that weekend, ultimately leading to her signing with the company in August of that same year.

This demonstrates how WWE is constantly looking for talent in unexpected places, even among their audience, as this is not a typical path for an established combat sports athlete.

#3. Lola Vice was in a relationship with a Detroit Lions Wide Receiver

Lola Vice was briefly linked to NFL wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones during his stint with the Cleveland Browns. The speculation stemmed from a now-archived post by Peoples-Jones on X, where he shared a clip of Vice celebrating a Bellator victory.

However, the two kept things very low-key, and there was little to no public interaction beyond that moment. Since then, Vice has remained notably private about her personal life. Her NXT behind-the-scenes TikToks and her wrestling career are all part of her social media presence, which focuses solely on her professional development.

#2. She is the first Cuban-American woman to be in WWE

Like many WWE Superstars, Lola Vice performs under a ring name, but fans may not realize her real name is Valerie Loureda. According to Sportster, she crafted “Lola Vice” to reflect meaningful parts of her identity. “Lola” has roots in a family tradition from her childhood, inspired by a woman who used to do their makeup, an affectionate nod to her early life.

The segment titled "Vice" pays tribute to Miami Vice and celebrates her heritage and hometown. She is also the first Cuban-American woman to sign with WWE. The NXT Superstar is extremely proud of her Cuban-American heritage and is also fluent in Spanish. With NXT based in Florida, staying in Miami allows her to stay connected to both her roots and career.

#1. Her father runs a Taekwondo Academy, and her sister is a podcaster

Lola Vice and her sister, Natalie. [Image via Natalie's IG]

Lola Vice isn’t the only one in her family making waves in the combat sports world. Her father is largely to blame for her family's history with it, as he introduced his daughters to the sport early on. He also runs Master Frank's Taekwondo Academy, which is based in Miami.

Natalie, Lola's younger sister, has begun her career in combat sports after stepping into the fight scene herself. Natalie is also making a name for herself outside of the ring with her podcast, Rolling with the Punches. She has even brought Lola on as a guest several times to share insights from her unique path, and the show features candid conversations.

