Goldberg refuses to rule out in-ring return despite recent retirement

Goldberg has not ruled out a return to the ring following his WWE retirement match. Da Man squared off against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event over the weekend.

In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, the 58-year-old hinted that he might not be finished in the ring following his loss to The Ring General. The former Universal Champion also noted that he had a bunch of people attend his final match, and it would be difficult to then say he wasn't retired.

"I had my retirement match. I have 91 people fly in from all around the world that were personal guests. I don’t know if I want to kick start that again and say, ‘Guess what, I didn’t retire. I want to go one more time.’ You don’t plan stuff like that. In the world of professional wrestling, I guess you’re not retired until you’re dead. In principle, yeah, I’m retired," he said.

The former champion later added that while he will not be on WWE television anytime soon, nobody is truly retired from the wrestling business until they pass away.

“I don’t think I’m lingering anywhere around the WWE anytime in the future, by any stretch of the imagination. Wrestling world, you’re never retired until you’re dead. I ain’t dead yet. It was reinvigorating. It was a lot of fun. It taught me that I could do things that I never thought that I could do,” he added. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Gunther defeated the WWE Hall of Famer at Saturday Night's Main Event to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

Bill Apter reacts to Goldberg's WWE retirement match

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested that the company made Goldberg look weak during his final match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of Saturday Night's Main Event, Apter took issue with Gunther intimidating the legend's son during the match. The legendary journalist suggested that it made the former Universal Champion look weak and left open the door for the company to do something with his son.

"It was tailored to Bill Goldberg. Did they have to have Gunther take off the leg gear, the leg brace of Goldberg, and intimidate him with him and intimidate his son? It leaves the door open for something with the son, of course. I just think it made Goldberg look a little too weak when they did that," Apter said. [From 13:07 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be fascinating to see if the former WCW Champion decides to return to the ring sometime in the future.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More