WWE Saturday Night's Main Event - Star ratings for every match

With the latest Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE has left its initial mark on a massive weekend in the pro wrestling industry. It fell way short of AEW All In, not only by design, but because of something that wasn't anyone's fault.

The in-ring action was all over the place, with the constant commercials not allowing any match to get much momentum. We got some huge swerves as well. So, let's get into Saturday Night's Main Event. Here is every bout from the show and its star ratings out of five.

#1. Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre - WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Saturday Night's Main Event opened with a perfectly solid match between two seasoned veterans. However, that's all it was allowed to be, as more focus was given to the angle afterwards. With Logan Paul and Jelly Roll at ringside, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre rekindled their in-ring chemistry from their 2020 feud.

Both stars hit their biggest moves with seamless finesse at Saturday Night's Main Event. McIntyre hit a Claymore, but Orton grabbed the bottom rope and eventually ended it with an RKO. Paul attacked The Viper after the match until Jelly Roll stopped him. The musician was then assaulted by The Scottish Warrior, essentially setting up a SummerSlam tag team match.

Rating: ***1/4

#2. Solo Sikoa vs. Jimmy Uso - WWE United States Championship

Saturday Night's Main Event (Image via WWE.com)

Jimmy Uso put on a valiant babyface performance at Saturday Night's Main Event, as he challenged Solo Sikoa. The United States Champion's MFT were a thorn in the challenger's side, but he did well to evade them. Big Jim came close to a win, even hitting an Uso Splash.

The real-life brothers did their best, but it was clear what the direction was. Again, this was more about the post-match angle. Solo Sikoa ultimately got the win over Jimmy Uso with an assisted roll-up, before he and his MFT attacked him after the bout. Jacob Fatu then made his return and cleared the ring.

Rating: **1/2

#3. Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight

Oh boy. This might be the most unfortunate WWE match of the year. Seth Rollins legitimately injured his knee after tweaking it on an awkward landing from an attempted Springboard Moonsault. This happened around 10 minutes into his match with LA Knight, which ended when The Megastar hit an awkward BFT for the win.

The action was pretty good until that point, but everything has been ruined. Rollins could be out for months, which might force WWE to scrap plans for his Money in the Bank cash-in. Roman Reigns may have been set to return at Saturday Night's Main Event to confront The Visionary, but a pivot is likely needed.

Rating: *1/2

#4. Gunther vs. Goldberg - WWE World Heavyweight Championship

The main event of Saturday Night's Main Event may have been forced to go longer than initially planned, as Gunther and Goldberg wrestled a full match. It was compelling, even if the WWE Hall of Famer couldn't always keep up with The Ring General.

Gunther had an extended period of control over Goldberg and targeted his knee, while referee Charles Robinson was accidentally hit with a Spear. The legend's son, Gage, jumped the barricade but was stopped by officials before Goldberg hit a Spear and a surprisingly explosive Jackhammer.

Ultimately, the WWE Hall of Famer's knee couldn't hold up as Gunther took advantage of the damage he did. The Ring General made Goldberg pass out with the Sleeper Hold, ending an entertaining match, still as World Heavyweight Champion.

This was quite entertaining and served as a solid farewell for Goldberg, but one has to wonder if Seth Rollins was supposed to play a role in the finish. Was he going to win the World Heavyweight Title at Saturday Night's Main Event? We'll never know.

Rating: ***1/4

