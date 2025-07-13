Randy Orton's new tag team name revealed ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025

Randy Orton has a new tag team name ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025, and it is now official, as is his match at the biggest party of the summer. It came in the aftermath of a crazy opener at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

Although Randy Orton managed to pick up the win against Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event, the night didn't end as he had hoped. He brought the 40-year-old music star Jelly Roll to accompany him at ringside, which was in the aftermath of the chaotic SmackDown segment also involving Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

As Jelly Roll was taken out by a Claymore Kick (much to the anger of Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis), Randy Orton would apologize to Jelly Roll, who told him that no apologies were required. Orton pitched the idea of a tag team match at SummerSlam, and he and Jelly Roll have a new tag team name: RK-Roll.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Admittedly, RK-Roll has a bit of a ring to it, and both seem to be beloved figures among the WWE Universe, even Jelly Roll, who isn't experienced at all. However, that won't matter as he has to step into the ring against veteran Drew McIntyre and another talented star in Logan Paul.

Expand Tweet

Jelly Roll seems to be embracing the challenge, and he is in the best physical shape in years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!