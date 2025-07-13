Randy Orton's new tag team name revealed ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 13, 2025 01:51 GMT
From SNME (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Randy Orton has a new tag team name ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025, and it is now official, as is his match at the biggest party of the summer. It came in the aftermath of a crazy opener at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Although Randy Orton managed to pick up the win against Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event, the night didn't end as he had hoped. He brought the 40-year-old music star Jelly Roll to accompany him at ringside, which was in the aftermath of the chaotic SmackDown segment also involving Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

As Jelly Roll was taken out by a Claymore Kick (much to the anger of Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis), Randy Orton would apologize to Jelly Roll, who told him that no apologies were required. Orton pitched the idea of a tag team match at SummerSlam, and he and Jelly Roll have a new tag team name: RK-Roll.

Admittedly, RK-Roll has a bit of a ring to it, and both seem to be beloved figures among the WWE Universe, even Jelly Roll, who isn't experienced at all. However, that won't matter as he has to step into the ring against veteran Drew McIntyre and another talented star in Logan Paul.

Jelly Roll seems to be embracing the challenge, and he is in the best physical shape in years.

bell-icon Manage notifications