Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton ends with a surprising result at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 13, 2025 00:45 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre in picture. (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton was one of the big marquee matches of the four-bout Saturday Night's Main Event card. The result of the match was a bit of a surprise.

Ad

The rivalry between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre was rekindled for the first time in years. The last time they had a major feud was back in 2020, when they competed for the WWE Championship. While Orton first dethroned McIntyre, the then-face of WWE (for that year) would regain his title within a few weeks.

This time, at Saturday Night's Main Event, it was Randy Orton who ultimately got the win on the night after catching Drew McIntyre with an RKO. The result was undoubtedly surprising as it appeared like WWE would have gone with an outcome favoring McIntyre to set up a SummerSlam tag team match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Regardless, that tag team match could be set up as the seeds were planted for the SummerSlam clash on the July 11 episode of SmackDown. Things only escalated during and after the match as Jelly Roll accompanied Orton at the ringside, while Logan Paul accompanied McIntyre.

In the end, it was villains McIntyre and Logan Paul who got the last laugh, with The Scottish Warrior hitting Jelly Roll with a Claymore.

Jelly Roll has, to his credit, been receiving fantastic reactions from the WWE Universe.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications