Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton ends with a surprising result at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton was one of the big marquee matches of the four-bout Saturday Night's Main Event card. The result of the match was a bit of a surprise.

The rivalry between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre was rekindled for the first time in years. The last time they had a major feud was back in 2020, when they competed for the WWE Championship. While Orton first dethroned McIntyre, the then-face of WWE (for that year) would regain his title within a few weeks.

This time, at Saturday Night's Main Event, it was Randy Orton who ultimately got the win on the night after catching Drew McIntyre with an RKO. The result was undoubtedly surprising as it appeared like WWE would have gone with an outcome favoring McIntyre to set up a SummerSlam tag team match.

Regardless, that tag team match could be set up as the seeds were planted for the SummerSlam clash on the July 11 episode of SmackDown. Things only escalated during and after the match as Jelly Roll accompanied Orton at the ringside, while Logan Paul accompanied McIntyre.

In the end, it was villains McIntyre and Logan Paul who got the last laugh, with The Scottish Warrior hitting Jelly Roll with a Claymore.

Jelly Roll has, to his credit, been receiving fantastic reactions from the WWE Universe.

