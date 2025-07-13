Nick Aldis & Adam Pearce furious at two top WWE stars following attack at Saturday Night's Main Event

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce were absolutely livid with two top WWE superstars during Saturday Night's Main Event. This was due to an assault that was launched and battle lines that were drawn.
This had everything to do with the opening match of the night, where Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre in a bit of a surprising outcome. What was a little less surprising, however, was the fact that there was tension at ringside between Jelly Roll and Logan Paul. When Logan Paul got to Jelly Roll's face, he found himself getting struck.
Even after the match, Logan Paul attacked Randy Orton, and Jelly Roll stunned Logan Paul with a punch of his own. However, Drew McIntyre took Jelly Roll out with a Claymore Kick and told him of the consequences of stepping into "his" ring. Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis were furious with him for doing this.
Even when they were backstage, not a single word could be heard other than Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul telling the General Managers, Adam Peace and Nick Aldis, that they keep playing favorites.
However, it was clear as day what this interaction was meant for.
Orton later apologized to Jelly Roll, who humbly didn't accept it as he felt he was a grown man who needed to take accountability for himself. No word from Adam Pearce after that.
