Nick Aldis & Adam Pearce furious at two top WWE stars following attack at Saturday Night's Main Event

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 13, 2025 01:09 GMT
(Pictures Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
(Pictures Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce were absolutely livid with two top WWE superstars during Saturday Night's Main Event. This was due to an assault that was launched and battle lines that were drawn.

Ad

This had everything to do with the opening match of the night, where Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre in a bit of a surprising outcome. What was a little less surprising, however, was the fact that there was tension at ringside between Jelly Roll and Logan Paul. When Logan Paul got to Jelly Roll's face, he found himself getting struck.

Even after the match, Logan Paul attacked Randy Orton, and Jelly Roll stunned Logan Paul with a punch of his own. However, Drew McIntyre took Jelly Roll out with a Claymore Kick and told him of the consequences of stepping into "his" ring. Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis were furious with him for doing this.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Even when they were backstage, not a single word could be heard other than Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul telling the General Managers, Adam Peace and Nick Aldis, that they keep playing favorites.

However, it was clear as day what this interaction was meant for.

Orton later apologized to Jelly Roll, who humbly didn't accept it as he felt he was a grown man who needed to take accountability for himself. No word from Adam Pearce after that.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications