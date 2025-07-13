WWE Saturday Night's Main Event - Best and Worst - Shocking betrayal teased; Roman Reigns' return canceled?

All things considered, Saturday Night's Main Event was a disaster for WWE because of one thing. But more on that later. The rest of the show was quite alright, with some good stuff to write home about.

Ad

We may never know what was actually supposed to happen in the second half of the show, as WWE was forced to change plans on the fly. Regardless, let's look at the good, bad, and ugly from Saturday Night's Main Event.

#3. Best: Gunther survives

There was a lingering fear that Goldberg would win the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. Fortunately, that did not happen. The WWE Hall of Famer put on a valiant effort in his final in-ring outing, but was outmatched by The Ring General.

Ad

Trending

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gunther won an entertaining match that may have gone longer than initially anticipated. He targeted Goldberg's knee and ultimately prevailed with the Sleeper Hold, making the icon pass out. Hopefully, The Ring General gets a high-profile challenger for his World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

#2. Best/Worst: It was inevitable

Well, it has been confirmed. Jelly Roll will make his WWE in-ring debut at SummerSlam. He and Randy Orton are set to face Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

Ad

Saturday Night's Main Event (Image via WWE.com)

This comes after The Scottish Warrior hit the musician with a Claymore. McIntyre had lost to Orton at Saturday Night's Main Event, with Jelly and Paul at ringside. The match was solid, but was merely a set-up for what happened next.

Ad

The Maverick attacked The Viper after his win, leading to Jelly Roll's involvement. WWE treated it like a big deal, so all we can hope for is that the story is delivered with thought and care. Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre have their work cut out for them.

#1. Worst: Disaster strikes at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

The worst thing possible at Saturday Night's Main Event has happened. Seth Rollins suffered a legitimate injury, as he tweaked his knee on a landing from an attempted Springboard Moonsault. This led to an awkward finish midway through his match with LA Knight, as The Megastar immediately hit the BFT for the win.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rollins was carried to the back by medical personnel, as we await more information about his injury. If he is out for a long time, it couldn't have come at a worse time. The Visionary holds the Money in the Bank contract and is likely to have big matches against Roman Reigns and CM Punk set up for SummerSlam and beyond.

The OTC may even have been set to return at the end of the match, but we will never know. Sportskeeda Wrestling sends prayers to Seth Rollins, and hopefully, his injury is not as serious as it seems. A long-term layoff would be catastrophic for WWE.

Ad

Even more so than Liv Morgan's situation, which forced three different premium live event matches to be canceled. A major pivot may be needed.

#1. Best: Some more buildup for WWE Evolution

The brawl between Naomi and Jade Cargill was, without question, the best thing at Saturday Night's Main Event. It started after The Storm was introduced from the crowd, with her rival immediately rushing to attack her 24 hours before their No Holds Barred Match at Evolution.

Ad

Naomi dove onto Cargill and a sea of officials, prompting Nick Aldis to make a huge announcement. He revealed that Bianca Belair will be the special guest referee for their match at Evolution. The EST of WWE returned at Saturday Night's Main Event, with her addition making things even more exciting.

Expand Tweet

Will she officially pick a side? Perhaps, Belair was in cahoots with Naomi the entire time and will betray Jade Cargill at Evolution.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divesh Merani Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.



Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!