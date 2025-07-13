WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Seth Rollins injured; Randy Orton's new tag partner to debut at SummerSlam; Goldberg retires (7/12/25)

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event kicked off with the match between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre. Later in the night, we saw Goldberg's final match as well as a big United States Title match.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results (July 12, 2025):

Randy Orton def. Drew McIntyre

Solo Sikoa def. Jimmy Uso to retain the United States Championship

LA Knight def. Seth Rollins

Gunther def. Goldberg to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton made his entrance with Jelly Roll while Drew McIntyre showed up with Logan Paul. The match headed outside early on, and Drew dodged the slam into the announce desk before he hit the move on Randy instead.

Back after a break on Saturday Night's Main Event, Randy was sent into the corner, and he no-sold some chops before taking Drew down with a clothesline.

McIntyre got the headbutt before Randy came back with a powerslam. Randy dropped Drew on the announce desk thrice before getting the draping DDT in the ring. Logan Paul interfered as Randy was getting ready for the RKO and allowed McIntyre to hit the Claymore.

Jelly Roll got in Paul's face before the latter got shoved down to the floor by the singer. Drew was distracted as Paul went down and taunted Jelly before Orton got the RKO out of nowhere and picked up the win.

Result: Randy Orton def. Drew McIntyre

Grade: B+

Logan Paul attacked Orton after the match and delivered a beatdown in the ring before Jelly Roll got in and took Logan down with a right hook. Paul ran off, and Jelly was checking on Orton when Drew took him down with the Claymore.

Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis, and officials came out to stop the brawl and dragged Drew away as the show went on.

IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Jade Cargill were all in the crowd, and Naomi came out of nowhere and attacked Cargill. A big brawl broke out between the two, and officials came out to separate them before Miss Money in the Bank took Jade and the officials down with a big dive off the announce desk.

Nick Aldis came out and announced that Bianca Belair would be the special guest referee for tomorrow's match at Evolution.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jimmy Uso - United States Championship match

Jimmy Uso started off strong and sent Solo Sikoa outside for a big dive before Talla Tonga got a cheap shot from the ringside and turned things around. Back after a break, Solo was in control, but Jimmy came back with a big German Suplex and a high crossbody for a near fall.

Uso took the spinning Solo but dodged the Samoan Spike before Solo and his boys, now being called the MFTs, went out with a big dive to the floor. Solo took the Twist of Fate before Talla and the others got involved and assisted him, allowing the champ to get the win.

Result: Solo Sikoa def. Jimmy Uso to retain the United States Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event

Grade: B

After the match, Talla took Jimmy down with a big boot before the rest of the MFTs unloaded on him. Solo got the Spike on Uso before Jacob Fatu made his return.

Fatu took them down before Talla took him down as well with the boot. Fatu countered a charge and sent Talla outside before taking the MFTs out with a dive to the floor.

Randy Orton was apologizing to Jelly Roll backstage, but Jelly said that he wanted a match against Paul and McIntyre. Orton set up the match for SummerSlam and called themselves RK-Roll before we headed for the next match.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight

Seth Rollins got a big suplex but missed the Pedigree before Knight sent him outside and hit a big diving dropkick. LA Knight slammed Rollins' head on the announce desk multiple times before hitting a flying clothesline. Back after a break, Rollins hit a big splash for a near fall in the ring before Knight came back with a DDT.

Knight got the top rope elbow drop for a near fall before Rollins got the buckle bomb. Knight dodged the stomp before Rollins had an awkward landing on his knee. The ringside medic came in to check on Rollins, and it was looking like a real injury since they quickly ended the match with Knight hitting the BFT for the win.

Result: LA Knight def. Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event

Grade: B

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Gunther (c) vs. Goldberg - World Heavyweight Championship match

Goldberg got a big boot early on and grounded the champ before dropping Gunther from the top rope. Outside the ring, Goldberg tried for a spear but Gunther dodged it, sending the challenger head-first through the barricades.

Back after a break, Goldberg fought out of a submission hold in the ring before getting some strikes in. Gunther took a spinebuster before Goldberg got some big strikes and an overhead slam.

Goldberg accidentally speared the referee and knocked him out before Gunther took the WWE legend's knee brace off and beat him with it. The champ taunted Goldberg's son Gage before the latter jumped the barricades.

Security sent Gage back to his seat before Goldberg hit the Spear and the Jackhammer in the ring. A new ref came out, and Goldberg got a near fall before Gunther locked in the sleeper hold. Goldberg tried to fight out of it, but was knocked out, and the champ retained the title.

Result: Gunther def. Goldberg to retain the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event

Grade: B+

After the match, Goldberg talked about his final match and thanked the fans before Saturday Night's Main Event went off the air.

