Goldberg sends an apology after his retirement match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Goldberg's legendary career has officially come to a close after it began nearly three decades ago in 1997. He sent an apology to his hometown fans in Atlanta as the show was coming to a close.

Ad

As expected, Gunther is still the World Heavyweight Champion. He faced Goldberg in what was the latter's retirement match, and it wasn't a bad match to call it quits. The icon managed to have his farewell on his own terms, or as much as he could have, anyway.

After his loss, there was a commercial break for two minutes, for some reason. Goldberg was back in the ring with his family, friends, and other support system, apologizing to fans as he said that he had never lost in Atlanta before.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

If true, it's both a surprising and not-so-surprising stat. His ties to Atlanta will forever be cemented, not only because of his relationship with the city, but also the fact that he had his greatest-ever career moment in July 1997, when he beat Hulk Hogan to become the WCW World Champion.

Of course, that was in the Georgia Dome, which no longer exists in its past form.

Expand Tweet

What was odd was the fact that his retirement/farewell speech was cut off abruptly by WWE due to time constraints.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!