Goldberg sends an apology after his retirement match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Goldberg's legendary career has officially come to a close after it began nearly three decades ago in 1997. He sent an apology to his hometown fans in Atlanta as the show was coming to a close.
As expected, Gunther is still the World Heavyweight Champion. He faced Goldberg in what was the latter's retirement match, and it wasn't a bad match to call it quits. The icon managed to have his farewell on his own terms, or as much as he could have, anyway.
After his loss, there was a commercial break for two minutes, for some reason. Goldberg was back in the ring with his family, friends, and other support system, apologizing to fans as he said that he had never lost in Atlanta before.
If true, it's both a surprising and not-so-surprising stat. His ties to Atlanta will forever be cemented, not only because of his relationship with the city, but also the fact that he had his greatest-ever career moment in July 1997, when he beat Hulk Hogan to become the WCW World Champion.
Of course, that was in the Georgia Dome, which no longer exists in its past form.
What was odd was the fact that his retirement/farewell speech was cut off abruptly by WWE due to time constraints.
