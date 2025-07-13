Nick Aldis drops shocking WWE announcement during SNME; top star's return confirmed

SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis made a huge announcement during Saturday Night's Main Event XL. Aldis confirmed the return of a top WWE Superstar for tomorrow's Evolution in Atlanta, Georgia.

During the SNME broadcast, several WWE stars in attendance at ringside were shown on the screen. One of those performers was Jade Cargill, who has adopted Atlanta as her hometown due to her marriage to former MLB star Brandon Phillips.

As Cargill was being cheered by the crowd, Naomi came out of nowhere to attack her rival. It was payback for what happened on SmackDown last night when Big Jade blindsided Naomi during a segment with Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton.

The attack led to another massive brawl as officials and security tried their best to separate the fiery stars from each other. Nick Aldis came out to smooth things down ahead of the No Holds Barred match at Evolution.

To make things more interesting, Aldis announced that he had found the perfect special guest referee for Jade Cargill vs. Naomi. That's when Bianca Belair's music hit as the crowd inside State Farm Arena went berserk.

Nick Aldis has ensured that Jade Cargill and Naomi won't be risking the safety of referees, with Bianca Belair stepping up for the role. Belair has been away from in-ring action due to a finger injury.

