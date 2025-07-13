Top WWE star making guest appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event suddenly assaulted

A top WWE star made a guest appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, she was assaulted during the show.

Last year, Jade Cargill was mysteriously attacked backstage. For months, many people speculated who was behind the attack. Cargill returned at Elimination Chamber earlier this year and attacked Naomi, who was the mystery assailant. Since then, Cargill and Naomi have been involved in a bitter feud. These two women locked horns at WrestleMania 41, where the former AEW star picked up the win. Recently, Naomi attacked Cargill backstage, and this week on SmackDown, Jade returned the favor. Now, both these women will compete in a No Holds Barred match at WWE Evolution.

Tonight, at Saturday Night's Main Event, Jade Cargill made a guest appearance at the ringside when Naomi suddenly attacked her from behind. Both continued to brawl, and officials had to come out to separate them. Nick Aldis also came out to calm things down.

It will be interesting to see whether this match at Evolution will be able to settle this feud once and for all.

