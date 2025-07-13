Seth Rollins injured and rushed to the back in unseen footage after he collapses (VIDEO)

Seth Rollins was unfortunately injured at Saturday Night's Main Event. The star was left hurt and had to be helped to the back. Now, some unseen footage of the moment has been unveiled.

Ad

Rollins was facing LA Knight in the penultimate match at Saturday Night's Main Event. They were set to set up the penultimate of the night, with only Goldberg's retirement match to come after. Unfortunately, plans had to change at the last moment due to the injury.

At one point, Rollins had Knight on the ropes. Knight's ribs had been hurt previously, and he was working them. He hit him with a tackle to the ribs, then a springboard senton, followed by a moonsault. Unfortunately, LA avoided the moonsault, and Seth had to land on his feet. His knee was immediately hurt on the landing, and he could not get up again.

Ad

Trending

He sat there and told the referee that he could not continue, and Paul Heyman was told the same thing. LA Knight was instructed to finish the match quickly and secure the win with a BFT pin. After this, Seth Rollins was rushed to the back. Now, footage emerged of the moment when Rollins had to be helped to the back as he could no longer stand on his own.

Check out the video below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE is yet to comment on the severity of the injury.

We at Sportskeeda wish Seth Rollins a swift recovery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!