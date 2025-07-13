Seth Rollins injured and rushed to the back in unseen footage after he collapses (VIDEO)

Seth Rollins was unfortunately injured at Saturday Night's Main Event. The star was left hurt and had to be helped to the back. Now, some unseen footage of the moment has been unveiled.
Rollins was facing LA Knight in the penultimate match at Saturday Night's Main Event. They were set to set up the penultimate of the night, with only Goldberg's retirement match to come after. Unfortunately, plans had to change at the last moment due to the injury.
At one point, Rollins had Knight on the ropes. Knight's ribs had been hurt previously, and he was working them. He hit him with a tackle to the ribs, then a springboard senton, followed by a moonsault. Unfortunately, LA avoided the moonsault, and Seth had to land on his feet. His knee was immediately hurt on the landing, and he could not get up again.
He sat there and told the referee that he could not continue, and Paul Heyman was told the same thing. LA Knight was instructed to finish the match quickly and secure the win with a BFT pin. After this, Seth Rollins was rushed to the back. Now, footage emerged of the moment when Rollins had to be helped to the back as he could no longer stand on his own.
Check out the video below:
WWE is yet to comment on the severity of the injury.
We at Sportskeeda wish Seth Rollins a swift recovery.
