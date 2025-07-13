After John Cena did it first, Goldberg takes out top WWE official at Saturday Night's Main Event

Goldberg took out a WWE official during Saturday Night's Main Event. The same referee was also taken out by John Cena recently.

Charles Robinson is a legendary official who has been with WWE since 2001 and has been involved in some of the most iconic matches in the company's history. He was also involved in John Cena's bout against CM Punk at Night of Champions 2025, but was taken out by the former.

Tonight, he was the referee during Goldberg's match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Ring General previously made some personal comments about the WCW veteran during Bad Blood last year. And so, the WWE Hall of Famer showed up a few weeks ago and challenged the Austrian to face him in his retirement match.

Both men took each other to their limits in the clash. During the bout, the former Universal Champion went to spear Gunther, but missed and hit Charles Robinson, who was standing just behind The Ring General. This knocked Robinson out cold and distracted the WWE Hall of Famer for a while, allowing the World Heavyweight Champion to get back into the match.

We hope that Charles Robinson is doing all right after being on the receiving end of Goldberg's vicious Spear.

