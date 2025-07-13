3 Reasons why Jacob Fatu returned at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Jacob Fatu made his return and attacked the new Bloodline. Solo Sikoa, with help from the MFT, defeated Jimmy Uso in a United States Championship match. After the match, Sikoa kept attacking Big Jim. Soon, The Samoan Werewolf's music played in the arena, and he made his presence felt.

The former US Champion destroyed Solo and his MFT and stood tall against them. A few weeks ago, on WWE SmackDown, Fatu was annihilated by the new Bloodline.

Since then, he has been written off television and made his return at the NBC special event. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Fatu returned to Saturday Night's Main Event.

#3. To set up a rematch with Solo Sikoa at WWE SummerSlam

Solo Sikoa defeated Jacob Fatu at Night of Champions 2025 to win the United States Championship. A major assist in this victory goes to newly debuted Talla Tonga (fka Hikuleo). One of the main reasons behind the return of The Samoan Werewolf at WWE SNME could be to set up a rematch with Sikoa at SummerSlam 2025.

This year, The Biggest Party of the Summer will be a two-night event. Booking a Solo vs. Jacob rematch for SummerSlam could be the reason for bringing Jacob Fatu back at the NBC special show.

#2. To save Jimmy Uso from the beatdown

The MFTs were destroying Jimmy Uso in the post-match. Even Solo Sikoa delivered a Samoan Spike to Big Jim, despite pinning him in the title match. To save Jimmy from the post-match assault, The Samoan Werewolf could have made a return at Saturday Night's Main Event.

This will bring both stars on the same page and could be beneficial for Fatu ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025, as he is already at a disadvantage in terms of numbers.

#1. To seek revenge for the actions of the new Bloodline

Another reason the former US Champion returned at the special event is to seek revenge on Solo Sikoa and his faction member, as Solo and his MFTs destroyed the 33-year-old star a few weeks back on the blue brand.

Even the distraction caused by Talla Tonga and other members was the main reason he lost the US Title to Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions. Given all this, Jacob could have returned at SNME to seek revenge on the villainous faction.

So, these three could be the potential reasons why The Samoan Werewolf made his return at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

