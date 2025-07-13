What does MFT stand for in WWE?

The Bloodline saga continues to develop in WWE. At Saturday Night's Main Event, Solo Sikoa faced Jimmy Uso in a United States Championship match. Despite Big Jim's efforts, Solo managed to retain the title, thanks to his MFTs.

However, many fans might be confused by the term 'MFT' and curious to know its meaning. The word MFT has been used in The Bloodline saga on many instances.

Just a few weeks back, Solo explained the meaning of this term by calling it 'My Family Tree.' With this, Sikoa refers to his supporters from his family who are there helping him as the new Bloodline leader.

Even in a SmackDown video package, he referred to Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and Talla Tonga (fka Hikuleo) as part of his MFT. Meanwhile, fans noticed that Tama Tonga's name was missing. However, there is still no clarity yet on whether excluding the former WWE Tag Team Champion's name was intentional.

Additionally, the Stamford-based promotion is capitalizing on the buzz surrounding the MFT term. WWE has already launched official merchandise for Solo Sikoa's faction featuring these three words.

Recently, AEW star MJF also reacted to this term because it is very similar to his name. The All Elite Wrestling star took to his official X account and jokingly said that he is technically part of The Bloodline. Later, he deleted the tweet after it started getting major attention from the fans.

What's next for The Bloodline & MFT after WWE SNME?

Solo Sikoa is still the United States Champion, but his feud with Jacob Fatu is far from over. The Samoan Werewolf appeared after the match and attacked the new Bloodline.

He destroyed everyone and stood tall by the end of the segment. The former US Champion also had a heated confrontation with Talla Tonga, where Jacob Fatu managed to overcome the former NJPW Strong Openweight Champion.

Now, it looks like WWE might be heading toward a Solo vs. Jacob feud for SummerSlam 2025, with the United States Championship possibly on the line again. Meanwhile, this time, The Samoan Werewolf may have some backup as Jimmy Uso could help him, since he rescued him in the post-match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

It remains to be seen how The Bloodline saga will unfold after the recent NBC special.

