Top AEW star claims he is a member of The Bloodline; deletes post shortly after 

A top AEW star made an interesting claim that he had a connection with WWE's dominant faction, The Bloodline. However, before the conversation caught fire, he chose to delete it.

The star, who is a former AEW World Champion, is Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The Salt of the Earth is one of the top attractions in All Elite Wrestling. However, it seems that he keeps a close eye on the activities prevalent in the rival WWE.

Recently, the company released a new T-shirt for the current Bloodline leader, Solo Sikoa, who rebranded his faction as MFT/My Family Tree. The design had a font very similar to how MJF's name appears on AEW TV, which led to the Wolf of Wrestling poking fun at the stable and WWE on his X account.

He claimed that he was part of the Bloodline through his Uncle Paul, possibly referencing WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman. However, he soon deleted the tweet.

"I'm technically bloodline through my Uncle Paul. I will let this slide."

AEW star MJF sarcastically claimed that he "hated" wrestling

MJF rose to fame for his stint as a top wrestler on the AEW roster. Despite the sport giving him fame and fortune, The Salt of the Earth boldly claimed that he hated wrestling.

In a conversation on the Masked Man Show, MJF also added that if he had things his way, he would finish his matches in seconds.

"So, here’s my answer to that: I hate wrestling. Wrestling’s my least favorite part of professional wrestling. I just so happen to be the best at it. And it’s not my fault God made me this way. He made me better. And when I’m put in a certain situation and a talent is good enough… Look, if it were up to me, every match I was in would be, you know, four or five seconds long. Unfortunately, some guys are just more talented than others, right?” (H/T Ringside News).

With MJF set to compete in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In: Texas, it remains to be seen if he will earn another World Championship after he has long aspired to regain the title.

