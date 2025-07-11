Major AEW star admits that he hates wrestling

A popular AEW star is known for his brash and narcissistic personality on television. While he has done and said some heinous things, the star did not shy away from admitting that he hates wrestling.

The wrestler above, who hates the very sport that has made him successful, is MJF. In a recent appearance on the Masked Man Show, The Salt of the Earth made it clear that he despises competing in the ring. This came from a star who has delivered hour-long matches with top AEW stars like Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson.

“So here’s my answer to that: I hate wrestling. Wrestling’s my least favorite part of professional wrestling.” (H/T Ringside News)

Friedman then gloated about his supremacy as a wrestler despite hating it. Had MJF had things his way, he would have finished his matches in seconds.

“I just so happen to be the best at it. And it’s not my fault God made me this way. He made me better. And when I’m put in a certain situation and a talent is good enough… Look, if it were up to me, every match I was in would be, you know, four or five seconds long. Unfortunately, some guys are just more talented than others, right?” (H/T Ringside News)

MJF has a big opportunity at AEW All In Texas

MJF will be having a major showdown at All Elite Wrestling's premier event, All In Texas, this weekend. The Wolf of Wrestling earned the #2 spot in the Men's Casino Gauntlet match. The winner of the bout will earn a future AEW World Championship.

Heading into the match, he has been feuding with the #1 entrant of the bout, Mark Briscoe. Both men have fired multiple highly personal shots at each other to build further animosity. With All In Texas just around the corner, whether MJF will walk away with the significant victory remains to be seen.

