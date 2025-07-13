[WATCH] Highly controversial finish to Solo Sikoa's US Title defense at Saturday Night's Main Event

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 13, 2025 01:19 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Solo Sikoa is still the United States Champion after a successful title defense at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, the finish only happened as a result of a highly controversial finish.

Ad

Jimmy Uso had the odds completely stacked against him as Solo Sikoa and his MFT (My Family Tree) were on one side, and the numbers game completely favored him. Jimmy Uso put on a great effort, but in the end, it was never going to be enough.

Tala Tonga, fka Hikuleo, put his feet directly on the backside of Solo Sikoa as he was doing a roll-up pin, which allowed Sikoa to pick up the win. This highly controversial finish saw Sikoa retain the United States Championship.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Not only did Jimmy Uso suffer a controversial loss, preventing his first singles title win in WWE, but it was followed up with a post-match assault. Unsurprisingly, Jimmy Uso was taken out. However, the MFT was confronted by the returning Jacob Fatu, who had a very interesting confrontation with Tala Tonga.

The height difference between the two was considerable, but Jacob Fatu would end up standing tall on the night.

Sikoa's reign as United States Champion continues on into SummerSla 2025.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications