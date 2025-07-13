[WATCH] Highly controversial finish to Solo Sikoa's US Title defense at Saturday Night's Main Event

Solo Sikoa is still the United States Champion after a successful title defense at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, the finish only happened as a result of a highly controversial finish.

Jimmy Uso had the odds completely stacked against him as Solo Sikoa and his MFT (My Family Tree) were on one side, and the numbers game completely favored him. Jimmy Uso put on a great effort, but in the end, it was never going to be enough.

Tala Tonga, fka Hikuleo, put his feet directly on the backside of Solo Sikoa as he was doing a roll-up pin, which allowed Sikoa to pick up the win. This highly controversial finish saw Sikoa retain the United States Championship.

Not only did Jimmy Uso suffer a controversial loss, preventing his first singles title win in WWE, but it was followed up with a post-match assault. Unsurprisingly, Jimmy Uso was taken out. However, the MFT was confronted by the returning Jacob Fatu, who had a very interesting confrontation with Tala Tonga.

The height difference between the two was considerable, but Jacob Fatu would end up standing tall on the night.

Sikoa's reign as United States Champion continues on into SummerSla 2025.

