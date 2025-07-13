Did Seth Rollins really get injured at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event?

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event featured Seth Rollins and LA Knight finally taking each other on in a massive singles showdown. The duo engaged in a back-and-forth contest before Rollins ended up tweaking his knee.

The referee and Paul Heyman were seen checking on Rollins, and they seemed concerned. Mr. Money in the Bank asked the official to continue the match. However, LA Knight quickly delivered a BFT to The Visionary to pick up a win. This has left fans quite confused about Rollins’ injury status. Many are wondering whether Rollins indeed got hurt or it was part of the storyline.

Going by a post-match video, Seth Rollins' injury seems real. In the footage, officials were seen helping Rollins walk to the backstage area following his loss at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The former world champion was seemingly having difficulty walking. Hence, he might have actually gotten hurt during the springboard sequence.

While the injury seems real based on the footage, this all could just be a plot planned for a massive storyline. Fans will have to wait for an official update from Mr. Money in the Bank or WWE to confirm whether Rollins actually got hurt.

What will happen to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed if Seth Rollins is injured?

If The Visionary Seth Rollins is really injured, WWE could book Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed to continue showcasing their dominance on RAW. Meanwhile, Rollins could take a break to recover from the injury.

Paul Heyman could take orders from The Visionary on the phone and continue the massive storyline. The Oracle did something similar with The Bloodline when Roman Reigns was on a break.

If the Visionary is really injured, the future of the Money in the Bank contract would become unclear. Rollins might have to relinquish the briefcase, leading to changes in many major storylines planned for the summer. As of now, only time will tell what lies ahead for the former world champion in WWE. We at Sportskeeda hope to see Rollins back in action soon.

