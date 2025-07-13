Goldberg brings back multiple legends vs. Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Goldberg brought back multiple legends for his final entrance as a professional wrestler. The WWE Hall of Famer stepped into the ring with Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

Gunther was challenged just days after he defeated Jey Uso on the June 9 episode of Monday Night RAW. This set up a showdown between the two superstars. It was also confirmed that this would be Goldberg's final match, as he is set to retire after his match at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

Goldberg was accompanied to the ring by Chuck Zito, Doug Dellinger, Josh Barnett, Ernest Miller, and his son, Gage.

You can check out Goldberg's final entrance below.

Goldberg was best known for his work in WCW. After ending his professional football career, he switched to professional wrestling and made his in-ring debut in 1997.

During his time in WCW, Goldberg won multiple championships, including the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. However, he was best known for his undefeated streak in World Championship Wrestling.

Over in WWE, Goldberg held the Universal Championship twice and was also inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2018. Despite his induction into the Hall of Fame, the veteran continued to face top WWE names, including Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and others.

