Triple H anoints the next Goldberg in WWE

Goldberg capped off his WWE retirement this past weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event. Da Man may be done for good, but Triple H has already set his eyes on the next Goldberg.

The WCW icon received unwavering support from his family and friends for his swan song. His son, Gage, was also present in the front row and even nearly came to blows with Gunther during the closing moments of the match.

Goldberg eventually ended up losing to The Ring General after a hard-fought match that lasted almost 15 minutes.

Speaking on the Evolution post-show, Triple H said he sees Gage Goldberg next in line to carry his father's name and legacy.

"He probably won’t be the last Goldberg in the business. I can see this sparkle in Gage’s eyes, and he’s been very clear about it - if the NFL doesn’t work out, here he comes. So, we’ll see." (From 59:35 to 59:46)

You can check out the post-show press conference below:

Goldberg turned down a major WWE offer

In an interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, Goldberg said WWE recently offered his son a NIL (Next in Line) program, but he decided to turn it down for a specific reason.

Here's what the WCW icon had to say:

"They tried to give him an NIL [deal] but when I found out how much [money] they were going to give him, I put the brakes on that one. But they would be ignorant if they didn’t have an idea that it could be in his future," he said.

Gage Goldberg is dead set on succeeding as a footballer. Will he make a big career transition in the future? Only time will tell.

