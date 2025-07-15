Goldberg reveals he rejected major WWE offer for his son Gage

Goldberg shared a huge revelation about his son's WWE future. Gage Goldberg was in the crowd for the legend's final match against World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event.

In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show today, the Hall of Famer revealed that Gage was offered an NIL deal by WWE. However, the 58-year-old revealed that the deal was turned down once he learned of the amount of money being offered.

Goldberg also suggested that the company would be ignorant not to have Gage as a part of their future plans.

"They tried to give him an NIL [deal] but when I found out how much [money] they were going to give him, I put the brakes on that one. But they would be ignorant if they didn’t have an idea that it could be in his future," he said. [H/T: F4WOnline]

Gunther defeated Da Man to retain the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event by choking him out. The Ring General is scheduled to defend the title against CM Punk next month at SummerSlam 2025.

Gage Goldberg comments on potentially joining WWE in the future

Gage Goldberg recently opened up about the possibility of becoming a WWE Superstar down the line.

The 19-year-old is currently focusing his efforts on football while playing for the University of Colorado. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Gage was asked if he wanted to become a professional wrestler. He noted that his priority was football at the moment, but shared that professional wrestling was his backup plan.

"It's there. It's a backup plan for sure. Football's a priority 100%, but it's a backup plan. Football is my main plan, WWE is my backup plan 100%." [From 04:28 onwards]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

The former Universal Champion attempted to give a speech following his loss to Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event, but it was cut off due to the show going off the air. The WCW legend suggested that the incident would not have happened to stars such as John Cena and The Undertaker during their retirement speech.

