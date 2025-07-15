Goldberg highlights issues with WWE retirement match

Goldberg highlighted the issues he had with his WWE retirement match this past Saturday night. The legend battled Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the Hall of Famer discussed his retirement match and admitted that he would have preferred that it took place at a WWE PLE. Da Man also commented on his retirement speech getting cut off and teased that he would have much more to say in two weeks.

"100% (when asked if he would have preferred a PLE for his retirement match). Yeah, absolutely. They cut me off in freaking twenty seconds with the microphone in my hand, for God's sake. I've got two weeks, man. I've got two weeks before I can really spill the beans, make my feelings kind of known about the entire rundown from the inception of the idea to its delivery. It was a little less than to be desired, but again, I'm not gonna complain because not many people get that opportunity," he said. [From 02:11 - 02:51]

Gunther defeated Goldberg to retain the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. CM Punk won a Gauntlet match last night on RAW and will be challenging The Ring General for the title next month at WWE SummerSlam.

Bill Apter reacts to Goldberg's WWE retirement match

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Goldberg's loss to Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter stated that he was hoping to see Seth Rollins cash in his Money in the Bank contract and claimed that the match was "okay" for what it was.

"The end of the match, I didn't want to see that happen. I wanted to see him win and Seth Rollins come out, act like he was faking the injury earlier on, and put in Money in the Bank. So, the match to me on a 1-10 would be, what would you give an 'Oy Vey' for a Goldberg match? It was okay for what it was. I don't know if I can give a number to it just yet." [From 7:46 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see how long Gunther can hang onto the World Heavyweight Championship following his victory over Goldberg.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More