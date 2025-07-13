Goldberg's retirement match was underwhelming; wrestling veteran was hoping for major twist at the end (Exclusive)

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Goldberg wrestled his final match this week. The star faced off against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event.
It was an emotional moment for the WCW veteran as he lined up to face The Ring General. The 58-year-old appeared to be in great shape for the match and went toe-to-toe with Gunther throughout the encounter. However, the champ's conditioning gave him the edge as the match progressed. He finally slapped on a Sleeper on Goldberg, bringing the clash to an end.
During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Bill Apter said that the match's ending was underwhelming. He hoped Goldberg would win the encounter, only to have Seth Rollins cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase. The veteran journalist mentioned he needed more time to process how the match went down before he could rate the encounter.
"The end of the match, I didn't want to see that happen. I wanted to see him win and Seth Rollins come out, act like he was faking the injury earlier on, and put in Money in the Bank. So, the match to me on a 1-10 would be, what would you give an 'Oy Vey' for a Goldberg match? It was okay for what it was. I don't know if I can give a number to it just yet." [From 7:46 onwards]
After the match, the legend cut a final promo in the ring, thanking his family and friends for showing up to the match. He also thanked the fans for supporting him throughout his wrestling career.
