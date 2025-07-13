Goldberg's retirement cut off by WWE in sudden botch

Goldberg retired tonight at Saturday Night's Main Event. Unfortunately, the occasion that was the entire point of the night, the moment he announced his retirement, was cut off by WWE in a sudden botch.

Ad

Goldberg returned to WWE for one final match and got to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. If he won, then he'd retire as the World Heavyweight Champion. Unfortunately for him, that was not to be. In a match that saw him accidentally spear referee Charles Robinson, Gunther targeted his knee. The Ring General ripped the Hall of Famer's knee brace off and punished him, but the legend still mounted a comeback, hitting a spear and a Jackhammer.

Ad

Trending

In the end, Gunther locked in the sleeper hold, and the former Universal Champion faded, losing consciousness. The match ended with Gunther still the World Heavyweight Champion, but he walked out of the ring, without celebrating, giving the legend his moment.

Unfortunately for fans at home, with only four minutes left at the end of the show, WWE went to commercials. When they came back, Goldberg was surrounded by his friends and was about to give a speech. He apologized for losing, but before he could finish his retirement speech and officially end his career, WWE cut him off, and the stream went off the air.

Ad

Expand Tweet

This is not the first production botch by the company recently, as the Night of Champions stream also had issues. However, the poorly timed commercial at SNME spoiled what could have been the most iconic moment of the night, ending the legend's career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!