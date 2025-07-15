  • home icon
  • "They wouldn't do that to Taker" - Goldberg reveals major issue with final WWE match

By Robert Lentini
Published Jul 15, 2025 20:13 GMT
The veteran competed in his final match over the weekend. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Goldberg revealed a major issue that he had with his WWE retirement match. Da Man battled Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event over the weekend at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the Hall of Famer discussed his retirement speech being cut short by the show going off the air. The 58-year-old noted that it wasn't done on purpose but suggested that the incident wouldn't have happened to WWE legends such as The Undertaker or John Cena.

“I’m not saying it was done on purpose by any stretch of the imagination. I’m saying that it wasn’t prepared for on purpose. That’s all. I mean, they wouldn’t do that to Taker, right? I don’t think they would. They’re not going to do that to Cena. Cena’s going around the world doing his retirement thing," he said. [H/T: F4WOnline]
You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Gunther choked out Goldberg to end the legend's in-ring career at Saturday Night's Main Event. CM Punk emerged victorious in a Gauntlet match last night on WWE RAW and will be challenging The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025 next month at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Bill Apter criticizes WWE's presentation of Goldberg's retirement match

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Goldberg's final match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Apter questioned the company's decision to cut to commercial right at the beginning of the match. The legendary journalist noted that WWE fans were excited, and it was an interesting time to have a commercial break.

"When he got into the ring, the fans went crazy. He looked like he was aching a little bit. But the part that bothered me was, he was standing there with Gunther, and there was a long commercial." He continued, "He's in the ring with Gunther, and a minute and a half, two minutes of commercials. I'm wondering, what the hell is going on? I want to see Goldberg pacing back and forth. I don't know if there was any Goldberg pacing back and forth." [From 3:53 onwards]
You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see how long Gunther can hold onto the World Heavyweight Championship following his victory over Goldberg this past Saturday night.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Edited by Robert Lentini
